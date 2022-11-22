Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund in a perfect power mood, only one statistic looks chilling

Against Arizona, Granlund had a two-point night, and got both of his points by force.

Nashville The Predators are fighting for a playoff spot in the hockey league NHL, and slightly eased their position by beating Arizona 4-3.

Mikael Granlund and defender Roman Josi emerged as the power players of the evening when the point pot was secured. Both collected a goal and an assist in their statistics.

The match was decided only after 14 shots in the game for the winning goal, when the Predators Goody Glass succeeded. Before him, Granlund and Juuso Pärssinen try without hitting.

Granlund is playing a strong season and is progressing almost at the pace of his best seasons. Back in the days of Minnesota, he comfortably piled up goals, even more than 20 in a season. In Nashville, the role of passer and quarterback is emphasized more.

Against Arizona, Granlund scored his 14th and 15th points of the season, but the power play goal was only his second of the season.

Granlund nailed the puck right in front of the goal when by Filip Forsberg the puck shot bounced back into the game by the goalkeeper of Connor Ingram.

In Nashville’s internal point exchange, Granlund is fourth, but the plus-minus statistic shows a freezing minus ten.

Here in statistics, Granlund is the team’s weakest, and there is a reason for that. Granlund plays a lot, and almost always against the opponent’s best.

He has played more than 20 minutes in no less than seven matches this season. Against Arizona, responsibility accumulated a whopping 23.45 minutes. A season high for him.

There is another reason for the big minus figure. Granlund has two other darker games. In the preseason against Dallas, he was on the ice for four goals while the Stars scored five times. Another night of big losses befell Seattle, as they accumulated three losses in a 1-5 loss.

Out of Granlund’s 15 points, only six have come by force, so you can’t get a plus in your own column. Against Arizona, both surfaces prevailed.

In Minnesota in 2016–2017, Granlund played his best season of 69 points (23+46). He’s not exactly at that pace, but he’s not going to fall too far behind if the pace continues the same.

