Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund debuted at night in a new club – told about his children’s touching reaction

Mikael Granlund starts the triple chain as a winger in Pittsburgh.

2.3. 21:48

Vancouver

to the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Mikael Granlund made his debut in his new team the night before Friday Finnish time as a guest of Tampa Bay Lightning.

Granlund, 31, will start by Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter’s side by side on the right side of the triple chain.

The head coach Mike Sullivan said that Granlund is also involved in under and over strength.

“I consider myself a smart player. I can play in different situations and in different places, and I try to bring my best in any role,” Granlund described himself to Pittsburgh reporters in Tampa.

“I am really excited about this opportunity.”

Granlund’s ex-club started a clearance sale on the eve of the transfer deadline. However, player deals always come as a surprise.

“It always surprises, even though it was known that some changes were wanted in Nashville. Still can’t see it coming,” Granlund said.

The Finnish striker arrived in Tampa the night before Thursday a little before one o’clock local time.

“The history of the Pittsburgh Penguins and all the stuff related to it is pretty cool. I’m really excited. I just told my kids I’m going to be a penguin. They were really happy: ooh, a penguin?” Granlund, the father of two small boys laughed and said he was really happy.

of Minnesota summer 2010 first round booking Granlund and the same summer second round booking Jason Zucker are in the same team after a break of years.

“He is an incredible player. We had many great years in Minnesota,” Zucker said.

“We played for six years in the same chain. He was playing on the wing at that time. The center varied, Mikko Koivu and Eric Staal were in the middle. I loved playing with him. He is a great passer. I always joked that I have him to thank for my contract.”