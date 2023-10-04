Ice hockey | Micke-Max Åsten’s magic stick broke after the goal record: “That’s why my self-confidence crumbled”

HIFK beat Sporti with clear numbers on Wednesday.

In the ice hockey league A striker who has delighted and angered over the years in a HIFK shirt Micke-Max Åsten dug out a completely new side of himself in Kuparisaari, Vaasa on Wednesday. Playing in his 12th season in the Ice Hockey League, the four-string luthier scored two goals for the first time in a regular season game.

HIFK beat Sport 4–1 in their away match.

For once, Åsten has scored two goals in a playoff game, when HIFK defeated Kärpät in Helsinki in the spring of 2021 in the first quarter-final match with a score of 3–2.

“On Monday I got new clubs. Maybe that was the plot of the story. At least they felt good,” Åsten grinned after the game.

However, Åsten experienced a dark moment later in the game, when the stick that led to his two goals broke.

“Sport’s kit broke it in the second set. My self-confidence crumbled,” Åsten sighed.

Åsten has played 450 regular season matches in the jersey of the Helsinki team and scored a total of 27 goals in them. Åsten’s goal record in one regular season is three goals. While there was already one goal at the bottom before Wednesday, the HIFK attacker has already surpassed his goal record for one season after seven games.

Åsten also got a hat trick in the last minute of the match Jori Lehterän lead to HIFK’s number one chain, but no result was produced.

“There was no place for it, no matter how hard Jori tried to look,” Åsten said.

Sport, especially suffering from injuries at the defensive end, lost the second match in a row. In their first home game of the season, the Vaasa team beat Ässät 4–1, but three home defeats have followed that. HIFK returned to a winning position after two shootout defeats.