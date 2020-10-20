Ice hockey meets tennis star



Draisaitl and Zverev swap sports





Leon Draisaitl (left) meeting Alexander Zverev.

Photo: dpa / Jonas Güttler





Cologne After Cologne is before Cologne: Alexander Zverev wants to repeat his triumph at the second tournament in the cathedral city. He spent his free time together with NHL MVP Leon Draisaitl.





Alexander Zverev scratched his chin, he looked Leon Draisaitl from head to toe – and made a clear judgment after the ice hockey crack’s rare tennis performance. “I could still have a chance against you on the pitch,” joked the 23-year-old about the two superstars’ joint “training session” in Cologne.

Germany’s best tennis player used the break between the ATP double strike in the cathedral city for a little variety. With Draisaitl, the newly crowned MVP of the NHL, Zverev and the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime eagerly rehearsed serves and rallies. When both suddenly switched from tennis to ice hockey stick and juggled the yellow felt balls with the inside, Draisaitl was again in his element.

“I still have to work on my racket skills,” admitted Zverev later on Instagram and thanked the Edmonton Oilers attacker for the “lesson” with unusual play equipment: “I will continue to play tennis. But it was a lot of fun . “

It gets serious again for the number seven in the world at the second tournament, for which Zverev again has a bye. The field is equipped with Diego Schwartzman and Denis Shapovalov, among others, much more than in the previous week. Zverev, however, is top again – and not only the favorite because of his victory last Sunday.

The man from Hamburg seems to be quite comfortable in this role at the moment. At 6: 3, 6: 3 in the final against Auger-Aliassime, Zverev showed his best tennis of the past week thanks to a mature performance. His twelfth tournament victory was to be understood as a confirmation that he is now firmly in the upper circle of the world class.

The US Open finalist tasted his first title in around 17 months, which he described as “extremely” important just four weeks after the bitterly lost final in New York. For the fifth year in a row, Zverev won a tournament among the professionals, a proud series. For a repetition of the triumph, he is now preparing for the second tournament as at a season highlight.

“If things continue the way things have gone now, I’ll be happy. I’m taking it a bit like a Grand Slam week, where you play for two weeks in one place with different opponents,” said Zverev, who is at his games in the Lanxess Arena have to do without spectators because of the corona pandemic, as in “Week 1”.



Even the unit with Draisaitl (24), who is almost the same age, was only seen by fans via videos on the Internet. The ice hockey star was quite impressed by the German number one: “It was a pretty high level that I was allowed to play here.” His training buddy Zverev would love to prove this later in the week.

(ako / sid)