Ice hockey | Media: This is how much Finland’s only KHL player Teemu Pulkkinen Earns in Russia

Teemu Pulkkinen recently signed a contract with Kunlun Red Star. Now the Russian media is reporting the salary of the Finnish striker.

2.10. 23:02

Russian in the hockey league KHL transferred to the playing Kunlun Red Star Teemu Pulkkinen31, Earns 40 million rubles this season, or about 383,000 euros, news Russian All hockey-site based on its information.

Based on Allhockey’s news, Pulkkinen’s salary has dropped considerably since last season. Russian Sport Express said in February that Pulkkinen earned 65 million rubles from last season, or about 814,000 euros at the exchange rate at that time.

Pulkkinen the scoring rate waned last season. He scored 27 (15+12) power points in 63 matches, while in the second season he scored 34 (22+12) points in 49 matches.

Pulkkinen is the only Finnish player in the KHL. This season, he represents the Chinese Kunlun Red Star, who, however, play their home matches on the outskirts of Moscow

Pulkkinen has played in the KHL since the 2018–2019 season. He has represented Dinamo Minsk, Dynamo Moscow, Lokomotiv Yaroslav and Chelyabinsk Traktor.

Before that, he played in North America in the NHL and AHL.

Chubby has not commented in any way on his decision to continue playing in Russia.