Ice hockey | Media: Jarmo Kekäläinen hired the famous golden finger

Mike Babcock is the new general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Sportsnet.

GM Jarmo Kekäläinen has hired the Columbus Blue Jackets as their new head coach Mike Babcock’sreported Sportsnet.

Columbus cannot announce the contract of Babcock, 60, yet, as the Canadian pilot’s deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs expires only at the end of June. Babcock received his starting passes from Toronto in 2019.

Babcock’s hiring can be seen as somewhat surprising, as he was in the middle of a lot of controversy after his Toronto firing.

Babcock’s training methods were not considered suitable. Many former players described Babcock’s coaching style as very abrasive and old-fashioned.

He has not coached in the NHL since his loss to Toronto.

Babcock were the NHL’s absolute top coaches for a long time. He piloted the Detroit Red Wings to the Stanley Cup in 2008 and Canada’s Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. He has been selected as the NHL’s Coach of the Year three times.

Columbus fired the coach of the team for two years by Brad Larsen in the spring after a miserable season.

One Finn plays in the Blue Jackets, Patrick Laine.