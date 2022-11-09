The top team in the West, Vegas, stretched its winning streak to eight games.

Finnish striker Matias Maccelli scored his second goal of his NHL hockey career and his first of the season while helping his team Arizona Coyotes win over the Buffalo Sabres. Arizona won 4–1 in the away bowl the night before Wednesday, Finnish time.

Maccelli scored Arizona’s 2–1 winning goal with a power play at the end of the first period. His pass bounced into the goal off the skate of a Buffalo player. Juuso Välimäki was marked as a passer in the goal.

Maccelli also gave an assist Lawson Crouse To the 1–0 goal, which was created after only 23 seconds had been played in the match.

Maccelli, who is playing in his second season in the NHL, has collected 1+8 performances this season. He scored his previous goal last March in the second game of his NHL career.

The win is good for the Coyotes, who are at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Winnipeg Jets also managed to score from the Finns Saku Mäenalanen, who opened his scoring record of the season against the Dallas Stars. Mäenalanen directed Neal Pion too shot on goal late in the second period to give Winnipeg a 4–1 lead. The home team Jets eventually won 5–1.

Dallas Roope Hintz picked up an assist on his team’s only goal to give the Stars the lead at that point. Hintz has achieved 5+12 in 13 matches this season.

Western bloc led by the Vegas Golden Knights, who already won their eighth consecutive victory. Vegas defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs away 4-3 with the winning shots.

The St. Louis Blues are on an opposing streak, as the team has lost eight games in a row. The most recent defeat came in Philadelphia, where the Flyers punished their guests with a score of 5–1.

St. Louis now resides at the tail end of the western bloc.

The Ottawa Senators are also doing poorly. Ottawa already suffered its sixth straight loss when it lost at home to the Vancouver Canucks 4–6. Ottawa is the jumbo in its division and second to last in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In New York, the Islanders defeated the Rangers in an away game after colorful stages. The Rangers led 3-1 at home after two sets, but ultimately succumbed to a 3-4 loss. The visitors scored the winning goal Anders Lee in time 54.30. The Islanders took third place in the Eastern Division.

The second place in the eastern division is the New Jersey Devils, who extended their winning streak to seven by beating the Detroit Red Wings 3–2.