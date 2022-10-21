Ice hockey | Marko Anttila saved Kärpä in overtime

Kärpät came from a two-goal chase position to equalize in the final set and eventually pushed themselves to victory against HPK.

21.10. 21:24 | Updated 21.10. 21:33

Satakunta The local match in the hockey league between Ässie and Luko continued in the second set with the same steps as in the opening set. Lock won, and Aces drew. After the second set, Lukko led the match 4–0.

Ässät came into the third set strong and kept his dream of winning alive with two narrow hits, but Lukko hit himself with a four-goal lead after two ace goals.

Luko’s triple chain was in a fierce attack in the match. Linus Nyman, Otto Somppi and Sebastian Repo hit the man three power points each.

Aces head coach Karri Kivi tried to rouse his troops in the opening set in overtime after another setback, but to no avail. Lukko scored his third goal of the evening less than a minute after the previous goal.

Aces goalkeeper Niklas Rubinia can’t blame Luko’s goals. In particular, Luko’s first two goals were impossible from the Swedish goalkeeper’s point of view.

The special case of the match was seen in the opening set, when a streamer was thrown onto the ice from the stands, which was cleaned for a moment at the beginning of the match. Serpentine rain was also visible in C More’s set break composition.

Flies came from a two-goal chasing position to level in the final set and eventually pushed himself to victory against HPK.

Kärppie’s first narrowing was struck by a lucky strain David Rundbladwhose line delivery bounced all the way to HPK’s goal.

The people of Oulu shot the puck into the goal less than a minute from the goal, but Atte Ohtamaa hit the puck too high into the goal. The hit was dismissed as a high club.

Kärpät closed the lead acquired by HPK in the final set Joonas Kemppainen goal, and the match went to overtime.

The lion hero became the decider of the match in overtime Marko Anttila. Anttila got his long stick in between Koivunen’s hard pass from the corner of the goal.

In the opening set, Hämeenlinna’s captain hit the first pitch of the Friday evening Markus Nenonen, which sank Kärpät in the finals of the 2019 SM league. HPK’s most effective player in the match was the Yankee player who scored two goals Steve Moses.

Rundblad reached two points from the fly, Ville Koivunen and Julius Junttila.

in Jyväskylä JYP and HIFK offered the audience entertaining hockey, although only three goals were seen. JYP left the rink with a 2-1 overtime win in their pocket. The victory was sealed by the team captain Robert Rooba.

Juuso Puustinen succeeded in his penalty kick in the opening set and took the Jyväskylä team into the lead against HIFK.

JYP got through underpowered, and the HIFK player had to block so much that the jury crossed their hands over their heads. Pushing himself to a high speed, Puustinen drowned the puck Roope Taponen from between the legs to the goal.

HIFK came to the levels in a nice way when Micke-Max Åsten leveled the struggle. Jypi’s goalkeeper Eetu Laurikainen blocked the shot but didn’t see where the puck bounced.

Åsten was the first to find the puck from the minus corner, who shot the puck towards Laurikai, from where the puck bounced into Jypi’s goal.

Four The opening goal of the match’s SM league round was scored in Kuopio, where KalPa, who were undefeated in their home arena in the early season, bowed out.

Tapparan Walter Merelä and Otto Rauhala pedaled underpowered two against one to attack in the opening set, and Merelä finished off the ax chests handsomely for a 1–0 run away. The hit was also the winning goal of the match.

In the final set, Rauhala scored the second underpowered goal of the axe-breasts’ night and sealed the match with his 2–0 goal. However, this was not enough for the people of Tampere, but Oliver Kapanen jähy in the last minute backfired when Brother Matti Savinainen struck with the last hit of the evening.

SM league Friday results:

Aces–Lock 2–6 (0–3, 0–1, 2–2)

KalPa–Tappara 0–3 (0–1, 0–0, 0–2)

HPK–Kärpät 3–4 AND (2–0, 1–1, 0–2, 0–1)

JYP–HIFK 2–1 AND (1–0, 0–1, 0–0, 1–0)

Correction 21.10. at 21:33: Corrected in the match table to JYP’s opponent HIFK, not HPK.