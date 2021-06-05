Ice hockey Maksim Iškeldin, 30, who has won six World Cup gold medals, has died

A blood clot was reported to be the cause of death of the hockey star.

The world of hockey received sad news on Saturday morning after the Russian Hockey Association informed star player of the species Maxim Eviction from death.

Iškeldin, 30, died while sleeping, according to the sports federation. The cause of death of the six-time world champion was reported to be a blood clot.

“This is an irreversible loss to the entire hockey world as well as to Russian sports,” the federation summed up Iškeldin’s significance.

Teammate of Iškeldin, who played in the Russian Super League all his career Tuomas Määttä said Swedish broadcaster SVT received information about his death from his club.

“They have informed us,” Määttä confirmed.

Määttä has represented SKA-Neftjanik since autumn 2020. Iškeldin played in the club for the seasons 2015–2020 and would have returned to the familiar club next season.

I moved out would have turned 31 in Midsummer week. He represented Russia at the World Ice Hockey Championships for eight consecutive years from 2012 to 2019. In addition to six world championships, Russia won two World Championship silver medals during that time.

Swedish Adam Gilljam told SVT that the information about the death of an old teammate was difficult to understand. The duo played HK Yenisei in Krasnoyarsk last season.

“It feels so sick weird and empty that it’s hard to find words. My thoughts are with his wife and family, ”he said.

“He was a good and fair guy who cared about people. We came to the Yenise at the same time, we were the same age and played against each other over the years on both the junior and men’s national teams. ”