Ice hockey | Luko’s Tarmo Reunanen flew into the shower due to racist behavior – a harsh judgment from the club

Reunanen’s match in Kuopio ended in 15:38.

Rauma Lock defender Tarmo Reunanen got a rare shower command in Friday’s round of the hockey league in Kuopio against KalPa.

Reunanen’s match ended in the opening set in 15:38. The lock told the message service Xi.e. the former Twitter, that the reason for the punishment was racist behavior.

Racist behavior was also announced as the reason for suspension in the match. League website in match monitoring the reason for the punishment is unsportsmanlike behavior.

Lukko announced shortly after his own message Xin that it does not accept racism in any form.

“It is in the interest of the entire Liiga community that inappropriate behavior stays away from the rink – that’s why the walkout was completely justified. We trust and expect that the League’s disciplinary delegation will deal with the case thoroughly,” the club said.

I’m on the edge The reason for the outing was possibly an exchange of words between KalPan Juuso Mäenpään with. C Moren the broadcast shows how Reunanen and Mäenpää spoke after the goal kick. Line judge Oskari Saarimäki was right next to the duo.

“All kinds of things happen in the game. Now this is what happened. It was good for us,” Mäenpää told C More about the situation after the match.

There was enough heat in the opening set even before Reunanen’s run out, which according to Mäenpää was due to the fact that both teams wanted to enter the game well.

“It was a little hot out there, but that’s part of hockey,” he said.

Reunasen was asked at the end if he foresaw the consequences immediately after the situation.

“I didn’t really know, but now you know that you should think about what you say. Just play a little more hockey and not think about what you say to others,” he answered.

Lock already told during the match X– in his account, that the wording used in the situation is only known to the parties.

“However, ‘racist behavior’ is so serious as an ice cream that the matter should be thoroughly investigated before imposing longer bans,” the club added.

KalPa eventually defeated Luko 2–0.