Ice hockey | Luko’s Tarmo Reunanen banned for one game – Liiga confirmed that the comments were not racist

According to the league, Reunanen’s words no longer belong in the hockey puck.

Friday Kicked out in the league round Tarmo Reunanen has received a one-game suspension from the League’s disciplinary system. League announced about the matter on Saturday early evening.

Rauman Luko’s defender’s suspension was practically clear already on Saturday afternoon, when his name was missing from the lists published on the League’s website of the assemblies.

The sanctions of the disciplinary proceedings had not yet been announced at that time. Reunanen will serve his suspension in Saturday’s away game against Kärppi of Oulu.

The reason for Reunanen’s expulsion was racist behavior in Friday’s KalPa match.

The league confirmed separately on Saturday that Reunanen’s comments were not racist, although it has not usually publicly reported words used by players.

“However, taking into account the publicity the matter has received, the delegation considers it appropriate to state that Reunanen’s comments were not racist,” Liiga announced.

However, the disciplinary delegation concluded that Reunanen’s words no longer belong in the hockey rink in modern times.

I’m on the edge The reason for the outing was an exchange of words between KalPan Juuso Mäenpään with. Line judge Oskari Saarimäki was right next to the duo.

“According to the report received from KalPa in the matter, Mäenpää, who was the target of the words, did not perceive the words said as an insult to his person,” Liiga said.

“Despite this, taking into account the words used, the disciplinary delegation considers that in addition to the punishment given on the ice, a ban should be imposed for the act.”

The reason for the absence was recorded both on the League’s website and C Moren match broadcast in graphics, text first the reason for the penalty cannot be found in the rulebook.

Later, the reason for the freeze changed to the League in monitoring unsportsmanlike behavior.

Edge apologized for his behavior in a statement that Lukko published on Friday evening via the message service Xin , i.e. the former Twitter.

“I am very sorry for my behavior. The words I used do not belong in the hockey rink or anywhere else. I apologize to Luko’s supporters, the KalPa team, the entire Liiga community and my own team,” he said.

Reunanen emphasized that no terms referring to skin color, nationality, ethnic origin or ancestry were used in the situation.

“We appreciate Tarmo’s way of shouldering his responsibilities straightforwardly and openly. Unfortunately, yesterday’s case started from wrong premises and false names”, CEO of Luko Jukka Kunnas told the club on Saturday on the website.

“We would have hoped that the punishment received in the match and the disproportionately large publicity that arose from it would have been a sufficient punishment.”

Lock announced in the opening set of Friday’s KalPa match that it does not accept racism in any form. At the same time, it mentioned that the dismissal was justified.

“It is in the interest of the entire Liiga community that inappropriate behavior stays away from the rink – that’s why the walkout was completely justified. We trust and expect that the League’s disciplinary delegation will deal with the case thoroughly,” the club said X:in.

Luko’s communications manager Timo Similä said on Saturday that the update was made based on the ice title mentioned in the match announcement, which was later found to be incorrect.

According to him, the exit was therefore premature.

“The decision to publish the X-message was mine and I take full responsibility for it. Racism is without a doubt against the values ​​of the club, but in this case the justice of the sentence was not properly evaluated in accordance with Reunanen’s interest,” he said.

Simila said that he already discussed the matter together with Reunanen after the match.

“I still want to publicly apologize to Reunanen and the entire Lukko community for my part for the unreasonable media attention Reunanen received,” he added.

Lock emphasized also during the KalPa match, that the wording used in the situation is known only to the parties.

“However, ‘racist behavior’ is so serious as an ice cream that the matter should be thoroughly investigated before imposing longer bans,” the club added.