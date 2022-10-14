“The top spot sounds tasty,” Pelicans’ Elias Vilen said.

Locked a star goaltender in a playing hockey league Artyom Zagidulin a surprising mistake paid a heavy price on Friday. Pelicans, who have already collected 25 series points, won 2–1 and rose to the top of the league.

Zagidulin came against the puck that ran away from the Lukko players with Pelicans’ understrength. He passed the game tool to Elias Vilen, who scored a 1–0 goal. The Pelicans forward was cautious.

“The top spot sounds pretty tasty. I don’t know the last time the Pelicans had that. It feels like the game is going really well”, Vilen was happy.

Something Lock-keeper Zagidulin’s normal mood in the fall is indicated by four clean sheets in the early season. For the first 11 matches, it is the fifth best quote in history.

The Pelicans Patrik Bartosak had to save 35 times, Zagidulin 11 times. Lock Antti Saarela left the rink due to injury.

“After the first ten minutes, the game improved. Looking back at the result, I can’t start calling my own team”, Luko’s head coach Marko Virtanen said.