Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Luko’s star guard made a mistake, the Pelicans rose to the top of the league

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

“The top spot sounds tasty,” Pelicans’ Elias Vilen said.

Locked a star goaltender in a playing hockey league Artyom Zagidulin a surprising mistake paid a heavy price on Friday. Pelicans, who have already collected 25 series points, won 2–1 and rose to the top of the league.

Zagidulin came against the puck that ran away from the Lukko players with Pelicans’ understrength. He passed the game tool to Elias Vilen, who scored a 1–0 goal. The Pelicans forward was cautious.

“The top spot sounds pretty tasty. I don’t know the last time the Pelicans had that. It feels like the game is going really well”, Vilen was happy.

Something Lock-keeper Zagidulin’s normal mood in the fall is indicated by four clean sheets in the early season. For the first 11 matches, it is the fifth best quote in history.

The Pelicans Patrik Bartosak had to save 35 times, Zagidulin 11 times. Lock Antti Saarela left the rink due to injury.

See also  Miscarriage | Laura Laitasalo gave birth to a child who died twice within six months - When she spoke about her experiences publicly, a flood of messages began

“After the first ten minutes, the game improved. Looking back at the result, I can’t start calling my own team”, Luko’s head coach Marko Virtanen said.

#Ice #hockey #Lukos #star #guard #mistake #Pelicans #rose #top #league

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gotham Knights: A co-op mode will be added for free shortly after launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.