Ice hockey | Luko’s kiri remained a torso in the top match, although there was not the feared shortage of players

Tappara, playing in the CHL final on Saturday, sought an away win from Rauma in the league’s top match.

Lock reduced in time 56.33 Otto Sompin goal in the top game of the hockey league, but the visitor Tappara celebrated a 2–1 victory in Rauma at the end.

After extra time, Lukon’s goalkeeper Artyom Zagidul had already skated to the exchange fence, was With Shaun Heshka still a great place to level the match, but the hit on the stick was not good enough.

Tappara scored in the second period. Niko Ojamäki succeeded with his one-timer from a cross pass with superior strength, and shot the winning goal Petteri Puhakka penalty kick.

The home crowd didn’t melt Kim Nieminen from second and Niclas Almarin after throwing himself, but the goals remained in the statistics.

“We weren’t at our best today, but by working hard we got three points,” said Ojamäki, who scored Tappara’s opening goal.

“I scored From Valtteri Kemilai good input. When the shoulder snaps, it’s good to pull.”

Before match in Rauma, there was tension as to what line-up Lukko would get on the ice, because the team was plagued by a disease that put many players on the sick list. In addition Josh Kestner is suspended.

In the end, Lukko just about got a full line-up together.