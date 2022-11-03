Ice hockey | Luko’s Harri Kainulaina smiled after the winning goal

Jukurit lost to zero in Rauma.

Rauma

Even before after Thursday’s game, it was clear that the blue and yellow team would win the Lukko–Jukurit match. First, a couple of innings were played without a hit, but at the beginning of the final inning, the winning goal was scored by Lukko, who played in the blue home game uniform.

Jukurien Joni Jurmon the ice had just finished when Harri Kainulainen (1+1) received by Thomas Gregoire (0+2) good pass Frans Tuohimaan to the right side of the Jukurit goal guarded.

Kainulainen is known for his heavy shot, but now the bet failed. It seemed to fool Tuohimaata enough that the puck found its way into the goal.

Kainuista was all smiles as he celebrated his goal.

“In the second set, there was a similar place and that’s when it started to feel good. But it didn’t go. Fortunately, that worked out,” laughed Kainulainen after the match.

Lukko scored another hit at the end of the final set, when Linus Nyman guided Gregoire inside the kudi with superior strength. Lock goalkeeper Artyom Zagidul already played his sixth clean sheet of the season on Thursday.