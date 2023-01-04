Ice hockey | Lukko’s winning streak continued, Josh Kestner decided in overtime

Lukko has won six games in a row, and there are already eight wins in a row in home games.

4.1. 21:45

Rauma

Rauma Lukko continued its streak in the league on Wednesday, when it beat Oulu Kärpät in Rauma 3–2 with Josh Kestner’s overtime goal.

The first two goals of the match were scored by Kärpät. Captain Marko Anttila the Lukko captain was able to escape underpowered Anrei Hakulinen lost the puck. The second goal was answered by the Swedish striker with his first league hit Carl Jakobsson.

But that was the end of Kärppie’s goals. The lock narrowed Tomáš Palvelkan by hitting in the second set and in the same set there was also a draw. That was answered by the star defender who returned to the lineup Thomas Gregoire.

The third set was scoreless, so there was extra time ahead, where Kestner decided the victory. Thus Luko’s winning streak increased to six, and in home games they have won eight times in a row.

“It was great to solve the game. We played well. We first got together and then that kind of solution”, praised Kestner.

Kestner has hit five times this season. Both the man and the audience are thirsty for more.

“I’ve had a bit of a slow start, but more goals are coming,” Kestner promised.