Ice hockey | Lukko kept its position at the top of the league with the KooKoo win

February 8, 2023
from Rauma Luko and Tappara from Tampere hold the top spots in the hockey league. Lukko, who leads the league, defeated KooKoo 3–1 away on Wednesday, and Tappara, who is second, covered Ässät 6–2 on their home ice.

Having won four of their last five matches, Lukko decided the game in Kouvola’s favor in the third set, which they won 2–0. In the final set, Lukos was hit Linus Nyman and at the end to an empty goal Tarmo Reunanen.

Fighting for the last playoff spot in the first round, KooKoo is the worst home team in the league according to league statistics. It has only five wins out of 24 home games.

Lukko, who has played three more matches, leads Tappara with 11 points.

League in the final of the tail-end teams, JYP and series jumbo SaiPa scored goals without sadness. In the end, the home team JYP won 5–4, while SaiPa had already led 4–1 at the beginning of the second period. from JYP Severi Lahtinen scored 2+1 points and Joakim Kemell two goals.

SaiPa lost for the 11th time in a row.

Kärpät took their sixth win in their last seven matches after defeating Sport 3–2 in their home hall. Arttu Hyry scored 1+1 points from Kärpi.

