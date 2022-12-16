Ice hockey | Lukko can get to the Christmas party from the spike spot

Lukko has collected 63 points in the League.

Rauma

Rauma Lukko still didn’t let Tampere Ilves beat him this season, even though the fast-paced game was exciting. Lukko scored a relief 4-2 goal in the last minute of the match into an empty Ilves goal, when the people of Tampere frantically searched for an equalizer, playing without a goalkeeper and even with the upper hand.

You nailed the final numbers Otto Somppibut what is noteworthy, the pass was provided by the returning Lukko captain Anrei Hakulinenwho grabbed another assist point in his return match. Julius Mattila succeeded in scoring twice.

Luko’s second hit from the rebound puck Kim Nieminen saw that the captain’s return to the lineup was of great importance.

“Made a couple of points in it right away and brought that leadership to the ring”, Nieminen praised.

Nieminen described the match as a tight fight.

“It could have turned either way.”

With 63 points, Lukko will now go into the short Christmas break at the top of the series. Ilves still has a home match against KooKoo on December 20.

“I think there are still a few training sessions here, but we’re already waiting for Christmas,” Nieminen chatted.