Ice hockey | Lukko beat SaiPa through work and pain, Zagidulin played the seventh draw

Julius Mattila’s goal was the only one of the game.

Rauma

Rauma Lock captain Anrei Hakulinen stated in the club’s match preview that it will be a difficult game against SaiPa, as the opponent’s players are playing for future jobs.

And Lukonka, who won 1–0 in the end, has not been playing well lately. It has been a pain especially with scoring.

Hakulinen was right, because there was a lot of pain even on Saturday. Two sets went without a goal, and the final set of the match has begun Julius Mattila the hit was the only one of the evening. In that, Hakulinen served as a pitcher by Thomas Gregoire with.

It was telling that Lukko missed two more open spots while SaiPa was playing without a goalkeeper. Jere Karjalainen hit the post of the empty goal, and Mattilan and Henri Ikonen the input pattern went to the thigh.

All the same, Lukko got an important three-point victory, and the Russian keeper Artyom Zagidul reached the seventh clean sheet of the season.

“It was a bit sticky, but the only thing that matters here are the three points. Maybe we controlled the game, but we could have been more efficient and hit the ball earlier”, Luko’s skipper Hakulinen saw the course of the game.