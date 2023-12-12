Ice hockey | Lukko advanced to the semi-finals of the CHL

Lukko nurtures the reputation of Finnish hockey in the CHL.

Rauma Lukko made his way to the semi-finals of the hockey Champions League in the CHL, after quite an exciting play. Lukko lost 2-3 to the Czech Pardubice at home today, but took the place in the semi-finals with a total of 8-7 after winning the opening part of the quarter-final away from home 6-4.

Lukko led their home game 2–1 after two sets Harri Kainulainen finished twice. However, the pressure of the Czech team brought torment in the final moments. First Adam Musil leveled in 57.17 and then Tomas Hyka brought the guests to the end of the goal in the combined result with his hit in 58:22. However, Pardubice didn't get any more goals, and this is how Lukko celebrated his place in the CHL semi-finals.

Lukko will face the winner of the quarter-final between Sweden's Växjö and Switzerland's Servette in the semifinals. Servette won the opening leg at home 4–1, the decisive second leg is still pending.