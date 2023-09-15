Ice hockey | Loud talk from the league’s stars about NHL life – “You can completely forget the word fair”

Rauma Luko’s offensively skilled defender Tarmo Reunanen is a viable candidate even to win the point exchange of the kits.

Tampere

Lock Tarmo Reunanen made national headlines last spring when he scored the winning goal against HIFK in the fifth quarter-final.

Puck fans watched the hit again and again from the video compilations, but Reunanen threw Poker after his performance:

“You can’t really come up with another solution from that place if you try to score.”

Very few people even think of trying. Not to mention that the skills for this trick are enough.

Before last spring, scoring a goal from the edge of the air had been successful once before in TPS as a C-junior.

Reuna does not tend to raise himself up, preferring to belittle himself.

Based on the early season, he should be hailed as one of the best defenders in the league.

Reunanen already shone in the CHL matches played before the start of the league. He collected a handsome six (3+3) points in four games and is the most effective defender in the entire CHL.

From the lynx against on Thursday, Reunanen was clearly the most visible player on the court. He kept his head up on the puck and created a constant threat to Ilves with his passes and lightning-quick movement.

Reunanen passed Luko’s first two hits when the team from Rauma beat Ilves in extra time with goals 4–3.

“The most important thing at the beginning of the season is to get wins. They free up the whole team’s game”, Reunanen dodged his own contribution.

It seems that you are now a more visible player in the rink than before. What do you think about it yourself?

“Nothing to brag about. Let’s stay in the general defender category for the time being, Reunanen excelled at raising him to the star level.”

Despite the modest talk, Reunase has had great potential in the past.

That’s what the NHL contract with the New York Rangers 2020–22 is all about.

“There were a lot of nice memories and a few disappointments from the trip. The biggest highlight was probably my first NHL game.”

Reunanen passed against Philadelphia by Artemi Panarin a hit. At the same time, he became the first Rangers defenseman in more than nine years to score a point in his NHL debut.

“I think the other three NHL games I played went quite well. I got the feeling that I can play in the league.”

Do you think you got a fair chance to show your talent in the NHL?

“The word fair can be completely forgotten in connection with the NHL. It is a complex business with many variables. But I’m quite satisfied, and someday I’d like to play in the NHL again”, Reunanen summed up.

Edge in the 2020–21 season, he also achieved a special Finnish record, as he became the first player to have played in Mestis (TuTo), SM liiga (HPK), AHL (Hartford) and NHL (New York Rangers) in the same season.

Ilves is generally predicted to be the number one point exchange for defenders in the rough regular season of the SM league Les Lancaster or Tapparan Valtteri Kemilaäten.

Reunanen’s name should be raised alongside them.

“Certainly one of the best attacking defenders in the series. He is extremely determined to win and always gets fired up when playing at his best. Reunanen is really courageous, plays with his head up all the time and is able to use his puck skills very well thanks to that”, Luko’s head coach Tomi Lämsa evaluate.

Lämsä clearly wants to use his versatile offensive weapon to the advantage of the team. No more than 25:55 of game time was played against Ilves.

When there is a lot of responsibility, then there will probably also be a result. You shouldn’t be surprised if Reunanen scores more than 40 power points in the regular season.

If Reunanen continues at his current level, an invitation to Leijon is also very likely for one of the season’s EHT tournaments.

“Playing for Leijon has been a dream since I was a little boy. I was able to play my first A national matches in the spring of 2019. If there are more, it will be a great honor. However, I think that in a good team, individuals can also stand out.”

“All the focus is on how we are better as a team in the next game,” Reunanen said.

Heat went a little further in his assessment of Reunanen’s chances of playing in the national team.

“Reunane has all the abilities needed for the EHT level and he will certainly be able to use his strengths even at an international tempo. The final choice then depends on the casting. What kind of players are available for the same role at any time”, predicts Lämsä.

Whether the choice comes to Leijon sooner or later, it dares to promise that during the current season Reunanen will often make headlines in the role of the decision-maker.

