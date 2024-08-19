Monday, August 19, 2024
Ice hockey | Live broadcast begins: Jokerit announces a major player contract

August 19, 2024
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Live broadcast begins: Jokerit announces a major player contract
The briefing starts at 12 o’clock.

Helsinki Today, Monday, Jokerit will hold a press conference about a significant player contract at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

HS will show the event live.

The event starts at 12:00. In the invitation to the press conference, the time was marked as 11:51, and it was not a coincidence, but a tip. Minute reading refers to the announced player, ie Valtteri Filppula to use for game number 51.

