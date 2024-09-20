Ice hockey | Lions’ young star stole the spotlight in Montreal – Patrik Laine raged

Hockey|The training tournament in Montreal began.

NHL club The Montreal Canadiens have played their first indoor game in their training camp. Camp didn’t start Patrik Laine in the desired way.

The players are divided into three teams, which play against each other.

Laine played in the first match in the same chain by Alex Newhook and By Kirby Dach with. Ketju did not succeed in scoring.

Supplier Anthony Marcotte by After a 2–4 ​​comeback goal, Laine came on the substitution in a rage.

Sportsnet reporter who follows the Canadiens closely Eric Engels reports from the side of the rink, that the team’s new Finnish star immediately impressed his teammates.

“Juraj Slafkovsky said that he was really impressed with Laine’s puck confidence. He said that in practice you can see why Laine is making $8.7 million per season,” Engels wrote on the messaging service X.

On the other hand, a worrying fact emerged from Slafkovsky’s speech. Laine, who was in the NHL’s treatment program during the spring season, apparently hasn’t done much ice practice yet. Skating has not been Finn’s greatest strength before.

“Slafkovsky noted that Laine hasn’t done much skating practice before arriving in Montreal,” Engels reported.

A couple of days ago, the Finn told the media himself at the team’s golf event that he needs to be patient to get in shape.

In the same context, he said that he was surprised by the content of the exercises and the nature of the game.

The first one the practice game’s comet was Oliver Kapanen.

Kapanen, 21, who dazzled KalPa in the SM league last season and sparkled in Leijon in the spring WC, scored two goals in the first game.

Kapanen’s team beat Laine’s team 4–2.

He plays on the Canadiens’ third camp team Joel Armia.

Also Finnish glory was seen at the Los Angeles Kings training camp. In the Pelicans last season, they flashed their kicks Aatu Jämsen22, took the puck into the goal with air moves in a practice game, reports the reporter Russell Morgan in X.

The NHL season starts on October 4 with matches played in Prague.