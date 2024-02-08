Friday, February 9, 2024
Ice hockey | Lions once again smoked Switzerland

February 8, 2024
Ice hockey | Lions once again smoked Switzerland

Finland beat Switzerland already for the third time this season.

Finland the men's national ice hockey team opened the EHT tournament played in Sweden with a victory, when Switzerland fell 4–2 in Karlskoga.

Finland's goals finished Eemil Erholtz, Juha Jääskä, Oliver Kaski and Niko Huuhtanen.

Finland has beaten Switzerland in all EHT meetings this season, as in November in Tampere Switzerland fell 4–0 and in December in Switzerland with an overtime goal 4–3.

The Lions, on the other hand, lost to the Czech Republic and Sweden in both tournaments.

In the Swedish EHT, Finland will next face the Czech Republic on Saturday, and dear enemy Sweden will face off in the final match of the tournament on Sunday.

