Ice hockey | Lions’ coach Antti Pennanen took a surprise hit

Hockey|Antti Pennanen found a side job as an NHL expert.

Fresh Lions head coach Antti Pennanen will also work as MTV’s NHL expert in the future.

On Wednesday, the channel announced its expert team, which includes Pennanen Sami Lepistö and Lasse Kukkonen.

Pennanen, 45, started his laundry in Leijon this fall. He follows a successful pilot in the mission From Jukka Jalo.

Pennanen, who coached Tampere Ilves last season, will have Finland’s NHL stars under him for the first time in the 4 Nations tournament to be played in February, in which, in addition to Finland, teams from Sweden, Canada and the USA will participate.

MTV reported also showing about one NHL game a week during the season. The games can be seen on the free channel Sub and on the paid side of MTV Katsomo.

The exception is the meeting between the Finnish clubs Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers, which will be played in Tampere on November 1. MTV shows it from the main channel MTV3.

NHL games are narrated Jani Alkio, Sebastian Waheeb and Julius Sorjonen.