Ice hockey | Like father and son: Here are Valtteri Filppula’s chain friends in Jokers

Hockey|Valtteri Filppula will return to the Joker’s shirt on Tuesday.

Jokers in the match on Tuesday night, there will be a roar of history when the star player Valtteri Filppula will play his first official match in “jelly shirts” since 2005.

In their home opener of the season, the Helsinki team will face Tuto in the Nordensiöldinkatu hall. Struggle is the head coach at the same time Risto Dufvan debut at the helm of the Jokers.

Filppula, 40, plays a 19-year-old in the first line of the Jokers Emil Kuuslan and a 24-year-old Samuel Salonen with.

Born in 2005, Kuusla is the Jokeri’s own child, and Salonen has played in the SM league in recent years, for example in Jukurei, Jypi and Tappara.

Flippula has won the Stanley Cup, the Olympic gold and the world championship in his wonderful top career. After his long NHL career, he played in Central Europe before returning to Finland.

Filppula’s contract with Jokeri covers the current season.

Jokerit lost its Mestis season opener away to Kiekko-Vantaa by goals 3–5.