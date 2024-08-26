Ice hockey | “Let’s live” – ​​Kimi Räikkönen surprises Kiekko-Espo with a video

Hockey|There are other stars in the video of the Espoo club.

League hockey returns to Espoo on September 13, when Kiekko-Espoo hosts HIFK in Espoo. Three days earlier, the teams meet in the opening round of the league season in Helsinki.

The last time the SM league was played in Espoo in the spring of 2016, at that time under the name of Blues.

Kiekko-Espoo, which has now entered the league, has published a brand video on YouTube to promote its return to the league map.

In the video, a cult player from the Blues era, among others, talks about ice hockey players from Espoo Camilo Miettinen and returned to Espoo from Sweden for this season Tomi Sallinen.

The actor is also a familiar face to the general public Ernest Lawsona news anchor retiring at the end of September Keijo Leppänen and media personality Ville “Viki” Eerikkilä.

At the end of the three-minute video, we see a real bang.

Otherwise, very little in public Kimi Raikkonen in a green forest landscape, puts Kiekko-Espoo’s cap on his head and says:

“Long live Kiekko-Espoo.”

Räikkönen44, was born and raised in Espoo. Today, he lives with his family in Northern Italy, on the outskirts of the city of Como.

Räikkönen hung up his driving gloves at the end of the 2021 season. Since then, he has focused on his family life and occasionally worked in motor sports.

After his retirement, Räikkönen has been seen behind the wheel of a Nascar car, in various roles in motocross and helping his son Robin in karting.

In addition, he is known as an enthusiastic hockey player, who played the sport when he was younger in Espoo. In 2010, Räikkönen bought a share in the Swiss ice hockey club EV Zug.

Ice hockey in Espoo was in a turbulent state for years after the bankruptcy of the Blues. Kiekko-Espoo’s new arrival, which started years ago, united Espoo ice hockey, when Kiekko-Espoo and Blues Juniors started working under the same flag.

“Hopefully something permanent can be found in Espoo. However, I’ve played there as a junkie myself. It has been surprisingly difficult, even though the place is big. Isn’t that about it, Räikkönen said about the future of ice hockey in Espoo Ilta-Sanom in 2019.”