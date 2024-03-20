Ice hockey | Leo Komarov's hustle: “Basic Leksaa, comes from behind and hits you in the neck”

Lahti

In expected values is a hot and even quarterfinal series between the Pelicans and HIFK. The opening match did not disappoint.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans rolled to a 4–2 victory in their nearly sold-out home hall.

The most telling situation of the intense opening match was seen at the end of the final set, when HIFK's champ Leo Komarov received a match penalty for violence.

Komarov punched the Pelicans credit defender who was lying on the ice behind the Lahti team's goal Michal Jordan very much.

After the match, Komarov's heart rate had already dropped. He saw nothing strange in the situation.

“I don't know what was in it. Would it Antti Pihlström first chased Jordan, who fell to the ice. I saw a puck in it, but of course I gave a few blows to the back. That's all there is to it,” Komarov commented.

“We still have to take a closer look at the situation. It was a bit of bad luck in the situation when he fell right before that.”

Komarov could not take a position on whether the jet command was justified.

“I don't know, it could be that the judges looked at the situation a little differently. Those blows weren't that hard. I hope the guy is okay.”

“ “He does what he does. Let him fool around.”

The Pelicans in the camp, there were completely different views on the situation.

The hero of the Lahte team's opening match Antti Tyrväinen (2+0) let back direct words in Komarov's direction.

“That was basic Leksa. Comes from behind and hits the neck. I'd rather take one-on-one face-offs. In my opinion, it was a very rude act”, Tyrväinen uploaded.

As a surprise, Komarov's dogs did not come to Tyrväinen, whose little brother Juhani played last season in Luleå as Komarov's teammate.

“He does what he does. It's pointless to spend energy on it. Let him fool around”, Tyrväinen snorted.

“This is a men's game and we play hard. You have to be awake all the time there.”

Nor did Tyrväinen want to pay attention to HIFK and Komarov. Konkari striker was overall satisfied with the opening night show.

“There was a lot of emotion today. There was a good mood in the hall and the fans were involved right from the start. We played a really good 60 and got the first tie, but now we just got things started.”

Tyräinen own contribution was maximal in the opening win.

The experienced 34-year-old power forward managed his chain, on the wings Juhamatti Aaltonen and Jonas Enlundwith to darken Jori Lehterän led by HIFK's top chain in style.

At the other end, Tyrväinen scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the final set. In the regular season, Tyrväinen scored five goals in 36 matches.

Ketjukaveri Aaltonen has a habit of saying that boys play in the fall and men in the spring. In the case of Tyräinen, this ticked the box on the opening night.

“Today I felt good from the morning when I woke up. I slept like a log last night. Good morning sweats for that and I was in a good mood all day. It was great to go out and play,” Tyrväinen said.