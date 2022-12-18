Ice hockey | Leijonat, who exuded game humor, ended the Swiss tournament with a victory

The attacking chain of Granlund-Aaltonen-Hartikainen was unstoppable for Switzerland.

18.12. 21:51

Finland the national team’s dressing room in Fribourg, Switzerland was swarmed with happy hockey players on Sunday. The good Christmas spirit was brought up by the 4-1 victory over the host country Switzerland at the end of the second EHT tournament of the season.

A reasonably clear-numbered away win was not a foregone conclusion. Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmin the save formula was 14+16+12, i.e. a total of 42 saves. Opposite Switzerland Gauthier Descloux stopped the puck 22 times in 60 minutes.

“A tight game, the final numbers flatter us a bit. Our goalkeeper Larmi played well”, Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen told STT from Switzerland.

Switzerland played in Friborg late on Saturday evening against the Czech Republic. It could not be unseen in Switzerland’s endurance as the Finland match wore on.

“We had a lot of energy in the third set. Switzerland was good at the beginning, but their speed game froze”, Jalonen pointed out in an interview with TV5.

His victory The lions did a good job in the second set, which Finland, who had lost after the opening set, won with goals 3–0. They succeeded in scoring Teemu Hartikainen, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Markus Granlundwhose second hit in the opening minute of the third period to make it 4–1 was the highlight of the match.

Granlund (2+1) and Hartikainen (1+1) made up two assists Miro Aaltonen with Finland’s best attack chain against Switzerland.

Although Finland, which finished third and left Switzerland last, lost to the Czech Republic in Helsinki and Sweden in the winning goal contest in Friborg, the tournament left a good taste in the mouth. Finland created a record number of scoring opportunities against the Czech Republic, but the hit percentage remained low.

“The Czech game was our best in relation to the opponent, but the scoring was a bummer. The game against Sweden was even, because it was only decided by the tough guys. Today we were more effective in the goal posts”, Jalonen said.

“I am particularly pleased that the new players, who have played less, succeeded”, Jalonen added.

The lions Hartikainen, playing in Geneva, Switzerland, was the epitome of humor. On Saturday, he blew up social media after he managed to score the winning goal in the match against Sweden.

As a side note, “Härski-Hartikainen” with his distractions was not quite able to drive the puck all the way to the goal.

“Positive feedback has come in,” Hartikainen commented to TV5 about his rant that became a social hit.

Also in the Turku tournament that opened the EHT tour in November, Leijonat won the final game by defeating Sweden. There have been four losses out of the six EHT matches of the season.

“When you win the last match of the tournament, you’re in a pretty good position,” philosophizes Jalonen.

In Sunday’s second match, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 4–0 and won the tournament. Finland was third.

The EHT tour continues next February in Switzerland and Sweden.