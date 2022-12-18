Sunday, December 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Leijonat, who exuded game humor, ended the Swiss tournament with a victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

The attacking chain of Granlund-Aaltonen-Hartikainen was unstoppable for Switzerland.

18.12. 21:51

Finland the national team’s dressing room in Fribourg, Switzerland was swarmed with happy hockey players on Sunday. The good Christmas spirit was brought up by the 4-1 victory over the host country Switzerland at the end of the second EHT tournament of the season.

A reasonably clear-numbered away win was not a foregone conclusion. Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmin the save formula was 14+16+12, i.e. a total of 42 saves. Opposite Switzerland Gauthier Descloux stopped the puck 22 times in 60 minutes.

“A tight game, the final numbers flatter us a bit. Our goalkeeper Larmi played well”, Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen told STT from Switzerland.

Switzerland played in Friborg late on Saturday evening against the Czech Republic. It could not be unseen in Switzerland’s endurance as the Finland match wore on.

“We had a lot of energy in the third set. Switzerland was good at the beginning, but their speed game froze”, Jalonen pointed out in an interview with TV5.

See also  Orientation Tampere's "Punakone" released another traditional video, but this time the most important thing was related to Ukraine: "Please, Donate"

His victory The lions did a good job in the second set, which Finland, who had lost after the opening set, won with goals 3–0. They succeeded in scoring Teemu Hartikainen, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Markus Granlundwhose second hit in the opening minute of the third period to make it 4–1 was the highlight of the match.

Granlund (2+1) and Hartikainen (1+1) made up two assists Miro Aaltonen with Finland’s best attack chain against Switzerland.

Although Finland, which finished third and left Switzerland last, lost to the Czech Republic in Helsinki and Sweden in the winning goal contest in Friborg, the tournament left a good taste in the mouth. Finland created a record number of scoring opportunities against the Czech Republic, but the hit percentage remained low.

“The Czech game was our best in relation to the opponent, but the scoring was a bummer. The game against Sweden was even, because it was only decided by the tough guys. Today we were more effective in the goal posts”, Jalonen said.

See also  Memoir Paavo Kiiski 1942–2022

“I am particularly pleased that the new players, who have played less, succeeded”, Jalonen added.

The lions Hartikainen, playing in Geneva, Switzerland, was the epitome of humor. On Saturday, he blew up social media after he managed to score the winning goal in the match against Sweden.

As a side note, “Härski-Hartikainen” with his distractions was not quite able to drive the puck all the way to the goal.

“Positive feedback has come in,” Hartikainen commented to TV5 about his rant that became a social hit.

Also in the Turku tournament that opened the EHT tour in November, Leijonat won the final game by defeating Sweden. There have been four losses out of the six EHT matches of the season.

“When you win the last match of the tournament, you’re in a pretty good position,” philosophizes Jalonen.

In Sunday’s second match, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 4–0 and won the tournament. Finland was third.

See also  HS interview Finland now receives completely exceptional attention in the United States - Ambassador shares his direct view on security guarantees that “reality does not know”

The EHT tour continues next February in Switzerland and Sweden.

#Ice #hockey #Leijonat #exuded #game #humor #ended #Swiss #tournament #victory

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rijkswaterstaat: do not go on the road as long as code orange for slipperiness is in force

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result