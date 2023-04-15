Ice hockey | Leijonat started the journey towards the home games – immediately had a hard time in Norway

Finland started preparing for the World Cup at home with a narrow victory.

Finland The men’s national ice hockey team opened their spring WC camp with the opening part of the doubles match against Norway on Friday in Lillehammer. The journey to the World Cup home games started with a tight twist and a narrow victory, when Norway was defeated with a 2–1 winning goal in the opening minute of overtime Antti Suomela.

The goals of the actual game time in front of more than a thousand spectators were seen in the opening set. Atte Ohtamaa took the Lions to the lead in 2:45, and Andreas Martinsen equalized in 15:37.

After that, the game waved at a steady pace, and the Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora got to stretch a few times, almost for parade rescues. Norwegian guard Henrik Haukeland he was also employed, especially in the third set.

“It was tight, Norway played well. But quite good for the first (World Cup preparation) match, we still have quite a lot of time from the previous matches. We improved as the game progressed, and even though there was still a lot to improve, let’s move on,” Suomela summed up Lillehammer’s Friday evening to STT by phone.

In Finland has a great season behind him. He scored 37 goals and 77 power points in 51 matches in the ranks of Oskarshamn in the Swedish main league SHL, winning both the goal and point exchange. The goal and goal position bias were also on point on Friday, when Suomela got alone with Haukeland. A nice knuckle lift didn’t give the Norwegian keeper a chance.

“After all, there were chances to make during the actual game time. Well, then in overtime I got out of my own way, and I think the puck came between my legs. There was time to do what you want, and the lift was good, Suomela missed the goal, which thwarted Norway’s hopes for the first win against Finland in ten years. Norway’s most recent victory over Leijon was in April 2013.”

The teams meet again on Saturday in Lillehammer.

“Everything can be improved, but what I particularly remembered about this match was that there were a few bad passes (too many for the team). When we fix that, we’ll be better able to break that defense”, Suomela predicts for Saturday and why not also for the journey towards the World Cup tournament, which starts in a month.