Finland started the Karelia tournament with a narrow game-winning goal loss to Switzerland in a half-empty arena in Turku.

Turku

Ice hockey The Karelia tournament started in a rare way. Two championship flags were raised on the roof of the Turku hall, the first from the Olympic victory and the second from the world championship.

The best year in Finnish puck history is coming to an end, and nothing like it will come easily.

In Kaukalo, it was a little more difficult. Switzerland scratched the points after winning the shootout 3–2. Damien Riat sunk the decisive winner as Switzerland started the tournament with a win.

Turku The ball club celebrated its hundredth anniversary this year. The Karelia ice hockey tournament celebrates TPS’s long sky, but the people of Turku couldn’t get excited about seeing Switzerland.

In the meeting between Switzerland and Finland, there was so embarrassingly little audience that only less than half of the capacity of the Turku hall would have been needed to organize the match. A modest 5,082 people were watching the World Championship gold medalists.

The Karjala tournament was last played in Turku in 2012, and based on the opening date, there is no reason to slow down the pace. It is said that there will be a bigger crowd on the weekend.

Swiss after the opening goal, Leijonat equalized in the second period with superiority. Jere Innala dusted the upper corner Antti Suomelan input.

The Lions got into trouble against Switzerland in the first period, and it cost a goal. Andres Ambühl passed from behind the goal and Sven Andrighetto shot into the top corner. Marking error, and Andrighetto got too much space.

Mostly, the beginning of the match was about finding a rhythm. The lions adjusted their patterns to suit. Tempo of the game and skating from end to end seemed to be more important than the structure of patterns at times.

Switzerland showed a model of bravery. Even in extra time, it took hold from above, not caring about the risks that come with playing so bravely.

The Swiss skated well and offered adequate tackles and toughness. The gameplay is very familiar, although a touch more hardness has been added to it.

The Swiss national teams have long been considered the top of the world, but the culture of success is growing slowly.

The World Cup finals of 2013 and 2017 and the silver medals that came in them have not yet made Switzerland’s ice hockey a long-term success. Last spring was yet another example: the team won the preliminary series at the World Championships in Helsinki without losing a single match, but the setback came in the quarter-finals against the United States.