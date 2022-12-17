Saturday, December 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Leijonat lost to Sweden after the winning goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

Sweden’s Marcus Sörense scored the deciding goal.

The Lions led by Jukka Jalonen suffered a defeat on Saturday. The picture is from Thursday’s match. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo

STT

17:42

Swedish defeated Finland in the men’s EHT hockey tournament in Switzerland after a game-winning goal 4–3. The deciding goal was scored by Sweden Marcus Sorensen.

Finland’s regular time goals were scored in the second period Mikael Ruohomaa and in the third period Joona Ikonen and Markus Granlund. In the competition for the winning goal in Fribourg, it was successful Janne Kuokkanen.

On Sunday, Finland will face Switzerland on the final day of the tournament.

Read more from the author

STT

#Ice #hockey #Leijonat #lost #Sweden #winning #goal

See also  Security Policy | 12 European countries are interested in joint missile defense with Germany, including Finland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SBK | Pedercini and Vinales Racing join forces in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result