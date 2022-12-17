Ice hockey | Leijonat lost to Sweden after the winning goal

Sweden’s Marcus Sörense scored the deciding goal.

The Lions led by Jukka Jalonen suffered a defeat on Saturday. The picture is from Thursday’s match.

STT

17:42

Swedish defeated Finland in the men’s EHT hockey tournament in Switzerland after a game-winning goal 4–3. The deciding goal was scored by Sweden Marcus Sorensen.

Finland’s regular time goals were scored in the second period Mikael Ruohomaa and in the third period Joona Ikonen and Markus Granlund. In the competition for the winning goal in Fribourg, it was successful Janne Kuokkanen.

On Sunday, Finland will face Switzerland on the final day of the tournament.