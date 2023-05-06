Saturday, May 6, 2023
Ice hockey | Leijonat immediately fell behind – HS follows the match against Switzerland

May 6, 2023
Ice hockey | Leijonat immediately fell behind – HS follows the match against Switzerland

Finland plays the second last match before the World Cup.

Finland continues to prepare for the World Hockey Championships and will face Switzerland in the EHT tournament on Saturday. HS follows the match in this article.

The Lions started the tournament by defeating the Czech Republic in overtime with 3–2 goals on Thursday. Finland has won five of its seven national matches in preparation for the World Cup. After the Switzerland game, there is only the Sweden game on Sunday left.

The Ice Hockey World Cup starts on May 12. Finland will face the United States in the opening match in Tampere.

