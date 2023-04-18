Ice hockey | Leijonat got the first NHL confirmations for the home games, the defender joins Kasperi Kapanen

Kasperi Kapanen begins his military service at the World Cup camps. Olli Määttä also arrives in the group preparing for the home games.

17.4. 17:38 | Updated 17.4. 21:35

NHL hockey league St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings Olli Määttä According to Leijoni, they will join the WC camp and represent Finland in the WC in Tampere in May.

Kapanen, 26, arrived in Finland on Monday and entered the military service at the same time. The beginning of the service period is spent on the Lions’ journey due to the World Cup camp and games.

“Kapanen will be in the camp group already next week in Vaasa and Pori. We don’t know yet whether Kapanen will play in the Denmark matches or whether the first week will be spent recovering from the time difference and training with the team”, the sports director of the Finnish team Jere Lehtinen said the Ice Hockey Association on the website.

Kapanen has played in the men’s World Championships once, in the spring of 2018 in Denmark. In the 2016 World Youth Championship at home, Kapanen won the world championship for Finland with his overtime goal in the final of the Russian net.

Rotten28, is part of the Lions’ lineup from the third week of the World Cup camp.

He will join when Leijonat travels to the Czech EHT tournament to be played at the beginning of May.

Määtta has participated in the World Championships once at the adult level. In the spring of 2021, he won the World Championship silver in Leijon. In addition, he has also represented Finland in the 2016 World Cup and the 2014 Olympics.