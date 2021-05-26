Edmonton One day after the play-off of the Edmonton Oilers, Wayne Gretzky resigned as vice president of the NHL organization. The Canadian announced this on Tuesday via Twitter.

Vice President Wayne Gretzky leaves the Edmonton Oilers after the playoff in the North American NHL. The 60-year-old Canadian, who is considered to be the greatest ice hockey player in history, tweeted this on Tuesday evening. Previously, the Oilers, with whom Gretzky once won four Stanley Cups as a player, had failed in the first playoff round at the Winnipeg Jets.

“The Oilers, their fans and the city of Edmonton have meant everything to me and my family for four decades and that will never end,” Gretzky wrote in his statement. “Due to the pandemic and other changes in life, I will neither have the time nor the capacity to serve this world-class organization in the future.” What exactly Gretzky meant by that remained open. Gretzky’s father last died at the age of 82.

.

#Ice #hockey #legend #Gretzky #resigns #vice #president #Edmonton