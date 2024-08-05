Ice hockey | Leevi Selänne continues his career in Sweden

Hockey|Leevi Selänne continues his career at Ockelbo, Sweden’s third highest league level.

In July Kajaanin Hokki, who plays in Mesti, announced Leevi Selänten about terminating the player’s contract. Now Selänne has found a new club.

He has signed a contract with Ockelbo HC for the 2024-2025 season. Ockelbo plays at Sweden’s third highest league level.

The Finnish head coach of the team Sam Björklund comment on the club’s new player on the Facebook page.

“From Slänte, the team gets a skater who works hard.”

The coach praises Selänte’s game in small details. He also hopes that Selänte will bring professionalism and the will to win to the team.

At the end of the hockey news, the publication contains a happy welcome to the new team member.

“Welcome to Ugglebo Areena, the first Selänne to play league ice hockey in Sweden!”

Levi is a puck legend Teemu Selänten son. He represented Hokki in the 2023–24 season after moving from the US university leagues to Finland. Last season he played 23 matches with 2+2.

Also Leevi Selänte’s brother Eetu Selänne played last season for Hoki, but he ended his puck career.

“The advantage will not continue [kiekkoura]but he starts doing business”, Teemu Selänne said at the end of July.

27-year-old Eetu Selänne, who studied business sciences at Boston University, recently graduated with a master’s degree. He is transitioning to working life in the finance and sales field.