Ice hockey | Leevi Selänne arrived with a package for the Jokeriter match – “I really wanted to be able to play here”

Leevi Selänne had to watch the meeting between the Jokers and Hoki from the side of the rink. Eetu Selänte had conscript service obligations.

Ice hockey player Leevi Selänten the face has a wistful expression. He is standing in the Kerava ice rink behind the plexiglass, behind the Jokeri’s goal in the corner.

At the other end of the hall, the cheers of the joker supporters are roaring. In a small, compact hall, the atmosphere of a rowdy group of supporters makes even the foundations of the hall shake.

“Guess if it would have been nice to be on that ice,” says Selänne, annoyed.

There’s no need for ice right now. The back right hand is in the package. Lapaluu broke down in a contact situation in Thursday’s Koovee match in Tampere.

Huila is coming at least until January.

Despite this, Selänne arrived at Kerava to watch his team’s match.

“I’ve never really been injured before. It’s really unfortunate that it happened right here.”

"Yes, it would have been very special to be on the ice in this particular match. I really wanted to play here."

“Yes, it would have been very special to be on the ice in this particular match. I really wanted to play here.”

The joker supporters were also waiting to see Selänte. It was visible in the hall, for example Teemu Selänten fan shirt.

Also Levi’s brother Eetu Selänne was sidelined for the away game against the Jokers. According to Leevi, there is a particularly good reason for the absence of Eetu, who is completing his military service.

“Eetu is on the eastern border erecting a barbed wire fence. He is part of a historical event.”

Backbones father Teemu is a major player in the Jokers. Performing against my father’s ex-club would have meant a lot.

Leevi Selänne says that he will not be able to return to the ice until January. In the next visit against the Jokers, it is absolutely important to get there.

“Next time we will play against the Jokers at “Nordis”. I have that match circled really big.”