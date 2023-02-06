Ice hockey | League leader Lukko and the flu brought Tappara to his knees

Third guard Paavo Kohonen made his debut in the starting line-up with Tappara’s goal.

Tampere

Tapparan triple goalie Paavo Kohonen got a surprise call-up to Tampere’s goal for Monday’s Lukko match, but his dream debut remained a dream in the clutches of the top of the ice hockey league.

The team from Rauma scored twice in 24 seconds at the beginning of the opening set, once from a tight spot in the second set and twice into an empty goal in the end. The series points went to the west coast as 5–2 (2–0, 1–1, 2–1).

“That’s not it, the goals are going, there was nothing we could do. Just the next puck,” Kohonen said at the beginning of the match.

“In the morning I found out that I was playing. Didn’t get excited.”

High made his debut as a starting goalkeeper Christian Heljangon of getting sick and Vilho Heikkinen due to absence. He only had a good 30 minutes of league experience from the autumn match against Ässät, but Monday’s league start was the first of his career.

“It helped when you got to play half an hour of it at the beginning of November, so you knew roughly what kind of game to play.”

Tappara, which started the week with four matches, was missing half a dozen flu patients and the head coach Jussi Tapola. Also back in the lineup Patrik Virta had to leave the match.

In addition, Valtteri Kemiläinen, Niko Ojamäki and Brother Matti Savinainen will leave on Tuesday for the Finnish national team’s EHT tournament, which will be played in Switzerland and Sweden.

Lukko, who was looking for a streak of results in the last matches, already stretched the gap at the top of the league to Tappara, who played three matches less, to 11 points.