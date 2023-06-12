Ice hockey | Lauri Mikkolasta is the new head coach of the Young Lions

Assistant coach Lauri Mikkola will be promoted to the main post next season.

Ice Hockey Federation has named Lauri Mikkolan As the new head coach of the Young Lions.

42-year-old Mikkola’s contract is model 1+2.

The coach from Oulu acted as the team’s assistant coach last season.

Mikkola’s appointment can be considered a surprise, as his only head coaching experience at national team level is very short.

Previously in his career, Mikkola has worked in the Kärppie organization as the head coach of the U16 and U20 teams, as the assistant coach of the Kärppie league team, and for just under the 2021–22 season as the head coach. He was replaced in the middle of the season Lauri Marjamäki.

Ice Hockey Federation at the same time announced numerous other salaries. Mikael Kotkaniemi is the new head coach of the U17 national team. His contract covers the next two seasons and ends at the World Cup home games.

Tuomo Ropo started in May as the head coach of the U16 national team and the new head coach of the U18 group is Marko Kauppinenwho previously piloted the same age group born in 2006 last season.

Coaching appointments were also seen on the side of the girls’ national teams. Mira Kuisma will continue as the head coach of the Girl Lions, and the contract will be full-time from now on. Team Kuortanee and the U16 mapping class will be responsible for the draw Juuso Nieminen.

For a long time made a career as a coach, player observer and player coordinator Jukka Holtari is working in the future in the role of an expert in top sports as a mentor for national team coaches.

Holtar’s duties also include observing the national team players and reviewing the players with the head coaches.

A long-term coach Ari-Pekka Selin is the Ice Hockey League’s new top sports coaching manager.