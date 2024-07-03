Ice hockey | Lauri Korpikoski got a clean sheet from the NHL

Hockey|Lauri Korpikoski was signed by the Montreal Canadiens.

For a long time completed his playing career in the NHL hockey league Lauri Korpikoski has been hired as a player development coach for the NHL club Montreal Canadiens, the Canadian club says in its release in the bulletin.

The 37-year-old Korpikoski is supposed to work in his position from Europe.

“My task is to help European players booked by the club in Sweden, Switzerland and Finland. I follow their games, I go to meet them, I talk with their coaches and agents, so my job includes everything related to player development,” Korpikoski explains to the NHL on the website.

Korpikoski played a total of 609 regular season games with the Bucks, scoring 86+115.

After his NHL career ended in 2017, Korpikoski played one season in Switzerland before moving to the ranks of his parent club, TPS. He ended his playing career at the end of the 2022–2023 season.