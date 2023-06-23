Saturday, June 24, 2023
Ice hockey | Lassi Lehtinen, who blocked in Leijon in the spring, will move to Sweden

June 23, 2023
After a seven-year break, MoDo Hockey, which moved up to the Swedish premier league, acquired Lehtinen on a one-year contract.

Finland the goalkeeper who saved in the national ice hockey team in the preparatory matches for the spring World Cup Lassi Lehtinen continues his career in Sweden.

MoDo Hockey, returning to the Swedish premier league SHL after a seven-year hiatus told on Midsummer’s Eve that he signed a one-year contract with Lehtinen.

“He is a young goalkeeper who, despite his age, already has a lot of experience at a high level in Finland and in international games”, sports director Henrik Gradin says.

24-year-old Lehtinen moves to SHL from Turku Palloseura.

Leafy prevented Rauman Luko from winning the SM gold in the spring of 2021. At the end of the season, he received the best goalkeeper award and was selected for the all-star field.

In Luka, Lehtinen also got into the goal statistics by shooting the puck into an empty TPS goal in December 2018. He became the second goaltender in league history to score a goal.

“Lassi is competitive and ambitious. He wants to go far in his career, all the way to the NHL,” says Gradin.

“We are delighted that he wants to take the next step with us. We believe his and Olle Eriksson, too can be a perfect sparring couple.”

Finland Lehtinen, who has played in youth national teams since the age of 16, is the under-20 world champion in 2019 and the under-18 World Cup silver medalist in 2017.

In the spring, Lassi Lehtinen made a save with the goal of the Lions in the national matches preparing for the World Cup home games. Denmark’s Phillip Schultz hit the puck behind Lehtinen in April in Pori. Picture: Kari Mankonen / People of Satakunta

