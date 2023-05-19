Ice hockey | Las Vegas is in chaos – in the middle of it, Roope Hintz focuses on “business”

Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Conference Finals.

Las Vegas

Sins happening in the city.

Hundreds of thousands of people literally pour onto the track when North America’s largest electronic music festival Electric Daisy Carnival takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While the F1 race in the fall has caused massive road works in the downtown area, the traffic jams in Vegas are quite large and make the local taxi drivers’ heads spin.

The weekend’s big events also include the first and second conference finals of the Western Conference hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The series starts on Friday evening, i.e. Saturday morning Finnish time.

Vegas is known as one of the most popular away game destinations. But now players don’t have time for extra shopping trips, enjoying the rest of the offer, or generally running around in the heat of more than 30 degrees.

“In the regular season, we usually go to watch a show. Now there’s nothing else but the games and staying at the hotel,” the star center of Dallas Roope Hintz said.

“About business,” Hintz smiled.

The mood is on the roof in Vegas.

Hintz has excelled in the playoffs and scored 19 points in ten games on that side.

The effects have gradually opened up his level as a player to a larger audience as well, and the day before the game he was selected for a press conference at the North American media grill.

“Maybe there is a bit more media work now, but I don’t know otherwise. I don’t really follow anything myself,” Hintz said of the increased attention.

Dallas beat Seattle in the second round of the playoffs in a hard-fought seven-game series.

Now we will face a somewhat similar but tougher team.

“Vegas has a bit more big names, but they play pretty much the same way, on four courts. A tough team. It’s not for nothing that they have the second most playoff wins during the time they’ve been in the series.”

In the statistic Hintz refers to, Tampa Bay leads with 61 wins, ahead of Vegas (46), Colorado (43), Boston (37) and Dallas (33).

Vegas is not the most traditional hockey venue, but its home games are known for their atmosphere. The hockey club is a really big deal for the locals – and of course the show is fine.

“I can only imagine the mood in the players. There is such a good feeling here, even in the regular season. I do like it.”

Roope Hintz leads the Dallas offense.

Dallas the last series against Seattle saw no strikeouts – unlike the Vegas and Edmonton battles.

“I saw some clips, but they always featured the same guys. That’s what it is sometimes, it belongs to players.”

Dallas won all three meetings in the regular season, the last two of which were tough.

“We have a good chance to win.”