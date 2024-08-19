Ice hockey | Laine’s transfer sent Montreal fans into a frenzy

NHL star Patrick Laine moves from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens, and the fans welcomed the Finn with open arms on social media.

In addition to Laine, 26, the Canadiens will receive a second-round pick for 2026. Columbus, on the other hand, will receive a 24-year-old defenseman by Jordan Harris.

NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman according to the Blue Jackets will not withhold Laine’s salary. The Finn Earns $8.7 million from the season until the summer of 2026.

The initial reactions of Montreal fans were mostly jubilant, and the club’s general manager Kent Hughes received praise for the trade that brought Laine.

“What a robbery, Kent Hughes, Lord’s time” was one fan’s viewwhich summed up the feelings of many.

The robbery was repeated time and time again in the comments of fans. Some supporters were saddened by Harris’ departure, but considered Laine’s arrival a great thing. And especially the trade as a whole.

“Our bald man did it again! Welcome to the Habs, Patrik,” one supporter said wished.

“I love Kent Hughes. I love the Habs (Canadiens). Welcome Laine.”

“How does Kent Hughes do this?”

“Hughes is a genius!”

NHL reporter Arpon Basu thought about acquiring Laine and especially saw the duration of the contract as perfect.

“If Montreal wanted to add firepower this summer, there was no better length than a two-year deal. Acquiring Patrik Laine has its risks, but the duration of the contract is perfect for Montreal,” Basu wrote on the X messaging service.

Critical views were also received.

“He (Hughes) got an $8.7 million guy who plays like a $4 million guy. Habs regret this,” wrote one supporter, referring to Laine’s lack of recent seasons.

“Uh, he’s miserable or always hurt. Just good luck with his attitude,” another criticize.

Wave has been swirling in transfer rumors throughout the summer. He played only 18 games last season, scoring nine (6+3) power points. The Tappara native didn’t play the rest of the season after applying for the NHL’s treatment program.

Laine has played 480 NHL games in his career, with 204+184 hits. He moved to Columbus from the Winnipeg Jets in January 2021.

In his best NHL season so far in 2017–18, Laine scored 44 regular season goals. He has crossed the 30 goal mark last time in the 2018–19 season.