Ice hockey | Kristian Vesalainen’s confidence melted in the NHL: “I wanted out of there right away”

HIFK’s Kristian Vesalainen shines as the bright star of his breeding club and tries to get rid of self-criticism at the same time.

Kristian Vesalainen walks along the corridor of the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink with a smile on his face.

He has many reasons to smile.

The sun is shining outside, and HIFK is fighting for a place in the SM league finals. Hardly anyone could have predicted this in the fall, when the people of Helsinki were wallowing in the bottom mud.

Vesalainen’s move from Malmö to Helsinki in November was one of the biggest changes in HIFK’s huge transformation. During the season, Vesalainen has developed into one of the most important players of his parent club, a real offensive deterrent.

Right now, Vesalainen, 23, is enjoying hockey with all his heart for a long time.

For a long time this was not the case.

Vesalainen, who left for the NHL as a youth star in 2018, never found his place in Winnipeg, got hurt and lost both his self-confidence and enjoyment of playing.

“I always try to be a positive guy, but I’ve had to go through all kinds of things around hockey,” Vesalainen sighs.

Kristian Vesalainen scored 16 goals in the regular season. He is one of HIFK’s cornerstones.

When an athlete tries everything but still doesn’t manage to reach his goal, failure can touch you deeply.

Vesalainen really put everything in front of his NHL dream. This is evident, for example, from an article published by Yle in 2016, based on an interview with the then 17-year-old Vesalainen.

In it, the young promise was described as a workout freak who loves working out. According to the article, for example, in the previous summer (2015), the young Vesalainen had only had two days off.

Now, seven years later, Vesalainen remembers how his life was really dominated as a junior only by hockey.

“When I was young, I trained a lot and put everything into the game,” Vesalainen remembers.

As an adult, he has tried to change his thinking pattern.

“Of course, I still invest a lot in hockey, but I have come to understand that there is more to life. Friends and family, for example, are really important to me,” he says.

However, soon Vesalainen calms down a bit and frankly admits that there is still a lot to learn. He would like to say that he can put hockey in perspective and not criticize himself too much, but that is not true.

“Yes, this still takes almost everything. It would be so great to say that I am calm and confident when it comes to hockey, but despite the small progress in this matter, I still have a lot of room for improvement,” Vesalainen admits and says that he discussed the matter with a mental coach.

“It would be really cool if I didn’t think that I had to succeed and move forward. That I could take things even more relaxed. Self-criticism is strong for me in everything in life, but especially in hockey matters.”

in Winnipeg when he needed to, Vesalainen drifted into a nasty cycle as a result of self-criticism and got himself into a knot.

He beat himself up, lost his self-confidence and fell into a mental and game-like slump.

“Fortunately, I haven’t thought about those times since. I always wanted to get out of there as soon as the season was over. To do and think about other things,” Vesalainen remembers.

Kristian Vesalainen has had a new start to his career at HIFK. The striker says that the difficulties raised him.

Playing in one’s hometown and in one’s own foster club is probably the best thing that could have happened to Vesalainen’s rocky career at this point.

Passionately listening to rap music Töölö kundi has been able to spend proper time with his family and friends in Helsinki.

Vesalainen’s life can now accommodate even a touch of more than just hockey – which is positively reflected in the rink.

“When I came to HIFK, I immediately felt at home. I found a certain kind of peace. I had support from my family and friends, and the team management trusted me completely right from the beginning,” says Vesalainen.

However, the result did not come immediately. Vesalainen scored his first goal for HIFK only in his seventh match, on December 3 against Sport.

After the turn of the year, it started to really rain. At the end of the regular season, Vesalainen had forged 37 (16+21) power points in 40 matches.

It’s a really convincing balance after several more difficult years. Vesalaien is no longer spoken of as a lost promise.

“I was a little surprised myself, how my course just turned like that. Apparently, that can happen quickly, if you can work on things,” says Vesalainen.

“You can’t do shit all the time.”

From the young despite his age, Vesalainen has already seen a lot of the world.

He has played at representative level in no less than eight different teams: Frölunda, HPK, Kärpi, Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose, Jokers, Malmö and now HIFK.

Vesalai has been criticized for the club rally in very harsh words.

For example Tero Lehterä said in C More’s studio that the numerous club transfers show impatience and that Vesalainen would perhaps have been better off looking in the mirror and not changing scenery in some situations.

Vesalainen sees it in a completely different way.

“It’s not about impatience. If it doesn’t work somewhere, I think it’s pointless to beat your head against the wall endlessly. I’ve also had opportunities to see different places, so why wouldn’t I have taken the opportunities?” Vesalainen responds to criticism.

“And this hasn’t been like me leaving clubs slamming doors. Everyone has their own opinions, of course, but I just tried to use the opportunities I got to my advantage. I haven’t seen it as a bad thing at all,” he adds.

Kristian Vesalainen was wearing a t-shirt that mocked HIFK’s 5,000 euro fine. HIFK received a fine when Ilari Melart was suspended while changing clothes in HIFK’s dressing room during the Lukko match.

Vesalainen’s large number of clubs is of course partially explained by logical factors.

Navigating between the NHL and AHL is natural, and he only visited Kärpi in the spring of 2018.

Its However, Vesalainen admits that nowadays he is more moderate about his career expectations than he was when he was young, as a super-promiser who left behind the curtain with the highest expectations.

“I was sure that I would make it in the NHL. Well, it didn’t happen that way.”

As the struggles in Winnipeg continued and continued, Vesalainen began to compare himself to other NHL prospects of the same age who were advancing their careers by leaps and bounds.

“Now I think about my career more moderately. Of course, I’m working to play in the NHL one day, but I’m not under any obligation to get there. If it doesn’t happen, then it won’t happen,” says Vesalainen.