Ice hockey | Kristian Vesalainen, who suffered mental knocks in the NHL, finally made it to HIFK

Kristian Vesalainen played 70 regular season games in the NHL, but with very little playing time. Now he is creating a new career at HIFK.

Winger Kristian Vesalainen built his junior career at HIFK, but left the club for other circles. Even fights and slamming doors were talked about in hockey circles back then.

The past has been forgotten when Vesalainen, 23, played his first league match in the ranks of Stadi’s pride.

“It was cool to be able to play for Nordis. It wasn’t exciting, but I was really happy and I was nervous [odotin] this match”, said Vesalainen in the corridor of the ice rink.

Vesalainen said that puck has been played for such a long time and it can accommodate a lot of first matches. True. Clubs have changed during the young player’s career.

in the NHL Vesalainen played 70 regular season games and came back from there. The direction was Malmö in southern Sweden, but the early season turned out to be a pancake.

Games accumulated, but no power. 15 matches and one goal was too little.

“The result didn’t become done, and it didn’t start there. It was difficult.”

When the power was at a minimum, so was the playing time. The contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Vesalainen played a good season in HPK in 2017–2018 when he was only 18 years old. No less than 19 goals and 39 points were accumulated in 44 matches, but this time Club was reportedly not an option.

“Yes, I wanted to come here to the Stadium.”

HIFK has always been in Vesalainen’s mind, and this is where he wanted to be. Now the wish came true, even though there were no points yet.

The number one center Eetu Koivistoinen got Vesalainen to the left corner and tutu Iiro Pakarinen to the right. Vesalainen longed for more chemistry to work when there are new chain friends around, once again.

Vesalainen would like to help the team as best as possible and get his own game going.

in the NHL the playing minutes were so few that it was not possible to perform magic tricks in those moments. The same thing happened in Malmö.

Vesalainen doesn’t even try to hide his experience in the NHL. The desire to play was strong, but he had to sit on the bench too much.

Over the course of three NHL seasons, 70 games were played, but the playing time was extremely limited in minutes. It was mentally taxing when the desire to play was strong.

“Of course it was disappointing. I had to think about what I’m doing here.”

As a reservation for the first round, Vesalainen got screen spots that weren’t even decent opportunities.

At HIFK, Vesalainen expects results, but also more.

“There’s nothing more strange than wanting to enjoy the puddle again and do a good job.”

Vesalainen expected to make a difference in Malmö, and he will also do so in HIFK.

“And it will,” he charged confidently.