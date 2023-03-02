Ice hockey | Kristian Vesalainen scored for HIFK from a position that shouldn’t be able to score

HIFK is chasing a place among the six, but the gap remains the same all the time.

HIFK–HPK 2–1

Helsinki IFK is chasing the sixth place in the playoffs, but it’s like a greyhound race, where the electric hare always runs away a little faster than its chaser.

The victory over HPK 2–1 came with Kristian Vesalainen’s goal, and that’s what IFK needed. HPK won the golden helmet Michael Jolyn in the lead, but stuck at one finish. The IFK package went too by Johan Motin through to the frame.

HPK handicap was marked for experienced To Antti Pihlström38.

The loss was heavy for HPK. The team’s chances for the ten-team checker start to be slim. HPK played so well that I would love to see the team in the spring matches.

Vesalainen became one of the decision makers of the evening in a situation where, according to any logic, it should not have been possible to score a goal.

Juha Jääskä gave the puck in his own half of the field to Vesalainen, who received four HPK players. Vesalainen left the complicated deflection patterns inside and in all his simplicity chose the shot. The solution paid off: the puck into the goal from the center of the HPK square.

It wouldn’t be surprising if HPK’s head coach Jarno Pikkarainen would spin Vesalainen’s goal a few times at the club’s morning meeting on Thursday.

Young Alexander Kaskimäki, 19, went 22 games from the start of the season without scoring until he managed it in late January. The goal against HPK was the third of the winter, and shows the right direction.

In terms of skills, Kaskimäki belongs to the upper third of the league, but in terms of experience he is far from that. The goal against HPK, in its courage and arrogance, was a great demonstration of his skills in getting into goal.

This week determines to a great extent in which direction HIFK’s ship tilts. Kärpät will come to the Stadium on Friday and the same teams will meet in Raksila right after on Saturday.

Wins over Kärpi, and IFK can start looking at the match calendar of the playoffs from a slightly different angle. Then there is a good chance to avoid the pre-round of the play offs, or in the vernacular, pity players.

Kärpät won against Pelicans and KalPa beat SaiPa in Lappeenranta. The results mean that IFK’s pursuit did not take a single step forward.

The unevenness of HIFK’s game and the undulations within the match make predictability of the rest of the season almost impossible. Against HPK, the players from Stadion had to press a couple of extra times, but managed to grab the points for themselves.

To the early season in comparison, IFK looks like a completely new team, but will the machinery be ready for full blast during the spring. The company is at least commendably good.

Towards the end of the first period, IFK’s fans took a deep breath. Keeper Roope Taponen niklit as the other side for the exchange. Another injury, it was heard as if from a common mouth.

Fortunately for Taponen, only the blade came off the skate. The repair took so long that Niilo Halonen was allowed to record a playing time of two minutes and seven seconds. One save, no goals conceded, remained in the statistics.