Ice hockey | Kristian Vesalainen helped HIFK’s awakening superiority

Heading into Saturday, HIFK’s dominance was the worst in the league, but it hit twice in Kouvola.

KooKoon the difficulties of home games in the hockey league continued on Saturday. When HIFK took Kouvola’s fifth win in the previous six games with goals of 3–2, it moved up to ninth in the playoff spots.

HIFK’s superiority was the worst going into Saturday (8.20), but in Kouvola it hit twice and played a decisive role. HIFK’s percentages are now 10.61, followed by TPS and HPK.

“I don’t know what new thing I have brought to the fore. Some of my stuff may have gotten into it,” scored the first of the overtime goals Kristian Vesalainen grinned when asked about his special situation aids.

In the early season, Vesalainen played in Malmö of the Swedish SHL in 15 games with an output of 1+2=3.

“You learn from difficulties, there is no bitterness towards anyone. And this week was really good, we got full marks. We have come up a hard hill, and there is a good feeling in the booth as well.”

KooKoo has collected one straight win and seven points from 11 home games. The second worst home teams are SaiPa and HPK with 15 points.

League on Saturday:

Ilves–Sport and. 4–3 (0–0, 0–1, 3–2, 1–0)

Jukurit–KalPa 2–3 (0–0, 1–2, 1–1)

JYP–HPK 4–0 (1–0, 2–0, 1–0)

Aces–Tappara 5–1 (1–0, 1–0, 3–1)

Kärpät–SaiPa ja. 2–3 (0–1, 1–1, 1–0, 0–1)

Lock–TPS vl. 3–2 (1–1, 1–1, 0–0, 0–0, 1–0)

KooKoo–HIFK 2–3 (1–2, 1–1, 0–0)