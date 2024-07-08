Ice hockey | Konsta Helenius signed an NHL contract with the Buffalo Sabres

Hockey|The promise from Tampere is the Buffalo Sabres’ man.

Ice hockey A Finnish forward in the NHL Konsta Helenius has signed a three-year rookie contract with the NHL club Buffalo Sabres, club tells on its pages.

At the NHL booking event, the Buffalo Sabers booked Helenius as the first Finnish player with booking number 14.

“In our eyes, he is a winning hockey player. He is our future center forward who will help us win puck games,” the Sabers general manager Kevyn Adams stated in the announcement.

The 18-year-old striker’s last season in the League was successful. Helenius produced 36 power points in 51 regular season games in the ranks of Mikkeli Jukurie.

Good performances were rewarded with an invitation to the spring World Championships. Helenius has a contract with Tampere Tappara for next season, but the place to play next season is still unclear.