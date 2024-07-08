Monday, July 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Konsta Helenius signed an NHL contract with the Buffalo Sabres

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Konsta Helenius signed an NHL contract with the Buffalo Sabres
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The promise from Tampere is the Buffalo Sabres’ man.

Ice hockey A Finnish forward in the NHL Konsta Helenius has signed a three-year rookie contract with the NHL club Buffalo Sabres, club tells on its pages.

At the NHL booking event, the Buffalo Sabers booked Helenius as the first Finnish player with booking number 14.

“In our eyes, he is a winning hockey player. He is our future center forward who will help us win puck games,” the Sabers general manager Kevyn Adams stated in the announcement.

The 18-year-old striker’s last season in the League was successful. Helenius produced 36 power points in 51 regular season games in the ranks of Mikkeli Jukurie.

Good performances were rewarded with an invitation to the spring World Championships. Helenius has a contract with Tampere Tappara for next season, but the place to play next season is still unclear.

#Ice #hockey #Konsta #Helenius #signed #NHL #contract #Buffalo #Sabres

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
All rapists of Match TV employee taken into custody

All rapists of Match TV employee taken into custody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]