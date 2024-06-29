Ice hockey | Konsta Helenius charmed in Las Vegas

Hockey|Konsta Helenius was booked by the Buffalo Sabers at the NHL draft. The Finn took advantage of the spotlight.

Tapparan Konsta Helenius got an NHL booking when the series’ opening round of this year’s booking event was held on the night before Saturday Finnish time in Las Vegas.

Top prospect Helenius, 18, was booked in Buffalo at number 14.

In front of the media, the top promise immediately made an indelible impression. Buffalo released a video of Helenius, where the happy Finn sends greetings to the club’s fans.

“Konsta here, I’m excited to get to the Sabres. Let’s get down to business!” Helenius smiled for the camera.

Editor of the North American hockey website Daily Faceoff Steven Ellis posted a photo of the press conference in X, where Helenius was still all smiles.

“It’s hard to find another pledge who likes to smile as much as Konsta Helenius,” Ellis wrote in X.

Reporter for Buffalo-based television station WGRZ Lindsey Moppert also noted Helenius’ cheerfulness. Moppert published a video on X about the situation where Helenius was asked about Buffalo’s Finnish coach Ukko-Pekka from Luukkone.

“Helenius seemed to get excited when he got to say Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s name,” Moppert wrote and added a laughing emoji.

In recent seasons, Luukkonen’s name has been one of the most difficult to pronounce in NHL circles.

Helenius praised Luukkos as a good goalkeeper. At the same time, he revealed that he has never met Luukkos.

of Helenius became the youngest player ever to play in the World Championships for Leijon in the spring. In the SM league, he scored 36 power points (14+22) in 51 regular season games in Mikkeli Jukurei.

After the season, Helenius moved to Tappara.

The number one booking at the booking event was Canadian Macklin’s Celebrini. He was signed by the San Jose Sharks. In addition to Helenius, the Finns got an NHL booking Emil Hemming.