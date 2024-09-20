Saturday, September 21, 2024
Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espo’s winning streak was broken in SaiPa’s handling: “We were far behind in the first set”

September 20, 2024
Niko Seppälä’s reduction in the final set was a thin consolation.

SaiPa–Kiekko-Espoo 4–1

As a scorer rarely a great defender Niko Seppälä was responsible for Kiekko-Espoo’s only hit, when the team’s budding winning streak was broken after two matches.

SaiPa, the jumbo team of the last two seasons, taught the upstart of the ice hockey SM league the ways of a new series level with their dull 4–1 home win.

