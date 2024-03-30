Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo's Easter continued with a show of suffering – Ketterä crushed its guests

Getting to the final would require Kiekko-Espo to make history.

30.3. 19:43

Ice hockey Mesti's reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo is in a difficult situation in its semi-final series against Ketterä of Imatra.

Ketterä, who also moved the third semifinal to Lappeenranta, crushed Kiekko-Espoo 5–0 on Saturday and already took a 3–0 lead in the semifinal series of the two previous spring finalists.

With that, Kiekko-Espoo is on the bridge from which no team has previously advanced to the next round in the Mestis playoffs. Accomplishing the historic feat would require four consecutive victories.

“Great game from us. We continued to push the whole 60 minutes at a good pace”, Ketterä, who scored the second goal Aleksi Sinkkonen said in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

“We kept ourselves moving well, and a lot of respect for the underdog. We managed to kill the cold at the beginning.”

Agile wrapped up Saturday's struggle by hitting four goals in the second set. Jesse ViskariSinkkonen, Riku Tuomola and Jimi Rönkkönen waved the web Petteri Rimpinen double cloth.

On Saturday, Rönkkönen passed two different Espoo goalkeepers, as he scored a 5-0 hit Jani Lampinen behind. In the final set, Lampinen skated between the guests' posts instead of Rimpinen.

The frustration of the people of Espoo was released in 59.18, when Oskari Utriainen dropped his gloves and picked up Ketterä Jesse Sweden to fight.

The match series continues on Monday in Espoo.

“Let's keep moving, so the guy can't keep up,” Sinkkonen planned.